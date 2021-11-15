OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a man is in custody after a 64-year-old woman was killed at a Barrhaven home Sunday night.

A 66-year-old man was also seriously injured in the incident at a home on Sherway Drive near Tedwyn Drive, southwest of the Walter Baker Sports Centre.

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. and found the two victims. Officers later evacuated surrounding homes in their efforts to arrest the suspect. He was taken into custody around 1:45 a.m. and is due in court today.

Roads in the area were closed and a heavy police presence remained at the scene Monday morning. A white tarp could be seen covering the entrance to the single-family home, and there were bloodstains visible on the walls and porch.

Neighbours in nearby homes said they were told around 10 p.m. not to return to their homes until Monday. They described the couple as quiet and friendly, well-liked by neighbours.

This is Ottawa's 15th homicide of 2021.

- with files from Colton Praill, CTV News Ottawa