

The Canadian Press





NAPANEE, Ont. -- Provincial police say a woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an ATV collision near Napanee, Ont.

They say the incident took place around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, when the ATV collided with a metal gate that ran across a trail.

Police say the woman and the man on the vehicle were not wearing helmets.

They say both were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the man was still in hospital on Monday afternoon.