Woman dead in fatal collision on Prince of Wales Drive

Ottawa police are looking for anyone who might have witnessed a fatal crash Sunday night.

Two vehicles collided on the 3500-block of Prince of Wales Drive, near Strandherd Drive, at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 63-year-old woman died of her injuries.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who might have dashcam footage of the incident and who has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.