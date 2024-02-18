OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman dead in crash with transport truck near Pembroke, Ont.

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
    Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a collision Saturday night on Highway 17.

    According to police, an eastbound SUV struck a stopped transport truck at around 8 p.m. on the highway near Forest Lea Road.

    A 29-year-old woman in the SUV was killed. Two other people involved in the crash were not hurt.

    Police did not name the woman who died. 

