OTTAWA -- A woman in her 70s suffered critical injuries in an early afternoon kitchen fire on Monday in Centretown.

Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to a seventh-floor unit at 500 Laurier Avenue West, a highrise apartment building near Bay Street.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen and rescued the woman, who had inhaled smoke.

Ottawa paramedics said the woman was unresponsive at the scene and had suffered airway burns. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews remained on scene Monday afternoon to ventilate the unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.