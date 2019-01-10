

CTV Ottawa





A woman is in critical condition after a serious collision in the city's west end on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Moodie Drive south of Fallowfield Road.

Paramedics say a second adult was taken to hospital in stable condition, and a child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Moodie Drive southbound is closed between McKenna Casey Drive and Cambrian Road.

