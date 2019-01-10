Woman critically hurt in serious crash on Moodie Drive
Police are investigating a serious crash on Moodie Drive.
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 8:16AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 10, 2019 8:39AM EST
A woman is in critical condition after a serious collision in the city's west end on Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Moodie Drive south of Fallowfield Road.
Paramedics say a second adult was taken to hospital in stable condition, and a child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Moodie Drive southbound is closed between McKenna Casey Drive and Cambrian Road.
More to come.