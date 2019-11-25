

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





A 45-year-old woman remains in serious but non-life threatening condition in hospital after she was stabbed late Saturday night. Ottawa police and paramedics were called to the basement of the Shepherds of Good Hope on King Edward Avenue. There they found the woman in medical distress.

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested and faces several charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.