Woman charged for posing as a nurse at Kingston, Ont. hospital

A 22-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly using forged documents to pose as a registered nurse at a Kingston, Ont. hospital.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre filed a police report on Feb. 1 regarding a former employee who had gained employment as a nurse.

Police say the hospital discovered the individual was not registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario and was not qualified for the job.

On Wednesday, police say a 22-year-old was formally charged with Fraud over $5,000, False Pretense and three counts of uttering a forged document.

In February, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre announced it had fired the woman who used forged documents to pose as a registered nurse for six months.The centre confirmed Thursday the woman fired in February was the same woman charged on Wednesday.

The hospital said she worked primarily in the Kingston General Hospital's post-surgical unit from July 22, 2022 to Jan. 27 of this year.

"This individual undertook significant efforts to fraudulently gain employment with KHSC including providing extensive forged documentation of their qualifications and credentials,” Jason Hann, executive vice-president of patient care and chief nursing executive, said in the release on Feb. 8.

Hann said the fraud was discovered during a routine check with the College of Nurses of Ontario.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it was reviewing its hiring practices to prevent such an incident from happening again.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Michael Woods