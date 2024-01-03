OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman charged for allegedly assaulting 2 paramedics in Bancroft: OPP

    CTV News file image CTV News file image

    A Bancroft woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting two paramedics, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Wednesday.

    Officers were called to a residence on Tuesday shortly after 6:30 p.m. to assist Paramedic services. They made the arrest after finding out that the two paramedics had been assaulted by the woman, according to OPP.

    Jill Price, 41, has been charged with uttering threats, assault (two counts), assault with a weapon and iIntimidation - health services - impede health professional (two counts).

    Price remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News