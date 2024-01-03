Woman charged for allegedly assaulting 2 paramedics in Bancroft: OPP
A Bancroft woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting two paramedics, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Wednesday.
Officers were called to a residence on Tuesday shortly after 6:30 p.m. to assist Paramedic services. They made the arrest after finding out that the two paramedics had been assaulted by the woman, according to OPP.
Jill Price, 41, has been charged with uttering threats, assault (two counts), assault with a weapon and iIntimidation - health services - impede health professional (two counts).
Price remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
Jeffrey Epstein documents to be released but they aren't a list of clients or co-conspirators
Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating that a judge is about to release a list of clients or co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election
Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.
Russia accidentally bombs own village, vows to rebuild homes
A Russian regional governor said on Wednesday he had ordered the rebuilding of nine houses in a village that was accidentally bombed by one of Russia's own warplanes.
'It's very addictive': Temu hooks shoppers amid concerns about online discount marketplace in Canada
Despite ethical, privacy and environmental concerns, Temu has carved out a visible presence online and sales have been surging.
It took decades, but San Francisco finally installs nets to stop suicides off Golden Gate Bridge
Officials in San Francisco announced Wednesday that crews have installed stainless-steel nets on both sides of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Canada, allies warn Houthi rebels to stop attacks on shipping vessels in Red Sea
Canada and some of its allies are warning the Houthis that they will bear responsibility for the consequences of their continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
Israel's peers warn against displacing Palestinians in Gaza to places like Canada
Countries traditionally aligned with Israel are warning its right-wing government against contemplating a displacement of people who live in the Gaza Strip, as Israeli officials repeatedly suggest Canada could take in Palestinians.
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Atlantic
-
'This has given new life to a lot of the residents': Advocates defend providing electricity to Halifax homeless encampment
Some critics have been grumbling online about a recent arrangement that's brought free power to a homeless encampment in Halifax, but the man who's led the charge to provide electricity says it's a small concession that should be available in every camp.
-
Moncton landlord installs barbed wire to curb drug use, protect tenants
A Moncton landlord has installed barbed wire in hopes of keeping drug users off of his downtown property.
-
N.S. minimum wage going up 20 cents in April
People working minimum wage jobs in Nova Scotia will see a 20-cent raise in their hourly pay this spring.
Toronto
-
More than 260 Ontario long-term care residents died after getting COVID-19 in last four months
Respiratory virus outbreaks in Ontario’s long-term care homes remains dominated by COVID-19, with nearly 16,000 cases of the virus reported in the last four months.
-
Yonge-Eglinton intersection reopens after years of Crosstown construction
Businesses in Midtown Toronto are breathing a sigh of relief as more than a decade of construction in the heart of the area nears an end.
-
'Human error' led to typos in some of Toronto's new cycle path signs, city says
The City of Toronto says it is working to correct typos found on a couple of new bike path signs installed just last month, including two that misspelled Lake Shore Trail.
Montreal
-
Agreement in principle: 17.4% increase over 5 years for Quebec public workers
The Common Front of Quebec public sector workers has released the wage increase included in the agreement in principle with Quebec. The union group published a press release Wednesday saying it has negotiated wage increases of 17.4 per cent over five years for its 420,000 public sector workers in the province.
-
2 men killed in Montreal alleged hit-and-run identified; suspect to return to court
A Namibian man returning home from church and a second man have been identified as the two people killed in an early morning New Year's Day hit-and-run in Montreal.
-
Montreal food bank devastated after thieves make off with thousands of dollars of goods
A food bank on Montreal's South Shore is reeling after $10,000-worth of goods was stolen from its warehouse.
Northern Ontario
-
Skater dies after going through the ice near the Sault
A 58-year-old resident of Sault Ste. Marie died early Tuesday afternoon after going through the ice on Trout Lake.
-
Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies
More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.
-
Smoking in bed leads to residential fire in the Sault
One person was hurt Wednesday morning in Sault Ste. Marie when a fire broke out in a multi-unit building on North Street.
London
-
Prohibited driver steals vehicle moments after leaving courthouse, crashes into tree
A Sarnia woman is facing a slew of criminal charges after she allegedly stole a vehicle after attending court and proceeded to crash into a tree while fleeing from police.
-
Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash
The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.
-
Assault charges laid against 14 year old and 38 year old in London
Two people have been charged after an assault just an hour and a half into the New Year. Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, police were called to a home in the area of Jalna Boulevard and Elvira Crescent for a report of an assault.
Winnipeg
-
Person dead after fire destroys northern Manitoba home
A person has died after a fire at a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation.
-
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
-
Thieves break into Bear Clan office, steal up to 50 jackets meant for community members
The Bear Clan Patrol has been left disappointed following a series of break-ins dating back to October 2023.
Kitchener
-
Female dragged into Stratford home, assaulted, threatened and robbed: Police
Three people have been arrested after they allegedly dragged someone inside a home, then robbed and assaulted her.
-
Hydro pole down, road closed following Elmira crash
A crash in Elmira has knocked down a hydro pole and closed a road.
-
Community mourns loss of wife, mother killed in Woodstock, Ont. crash
The family of a Woodstock woman is said to be grateful for community support after the 36-year-old wife and mother who had moved to Canada mere months ago was struck by a vehicle and killed in late December.
Calgary
-
Calgary paramedics experiencing burnout as shifts go unfilled
Calgary paramedics are already feeling the burnout of higher call volumes, but a lack of available workers has left dozens of shifts vacant over the holidays and into the first week of the new year.
-
Charges withdrawn against Calgary mom and daughter in dognapping
Charges against a Calgary mother and daughter who allegedly stole a dog last year have been dropped, the court documents confirm.
-
2024 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The City of Calgary says the typical residential property owner will see a 10 per cent increase in the value of their property when they receive their latest assessment.
Saskatoon
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.
-
This 'glamping' resort just opened near Saskatoon
A resort offering glamorous camping, known as glamping, is now open at Blackstrap Provincial Park.
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
Edmonton
-
Homeless camp near Bissell Centre next to be torn down by Edmonton officials
City officials and police continued dismantling homeless camps in downtown Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Witness recounts woman's deadly fall from Edmonton city bus
A woman who witnessed a passenger fall from a bus last week said the woman hit her head hard and was unconscious when she went to help her.
-
Edmonton, Calgary first responders compete for the most blood donations
First responders in Edmonton are in a competition with their counterparts in Calgary to see who can donate the most blood.
Vancouver
-
Propane leak at Surrey gas station sparks evacuation
First responders are dealing with a propane leak at a gas station in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood.
-
B.C. mother who murdered 8-year-old daughter dies in prison
Lisa Batstone, who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by smothering her with a plastic bag, has died in prison.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by stranger while walking in Burnaby, RCMP say
A woman walking on a Burnaby street was sexually assaulted by a stranger over the weekend, according to authorities who are seeking information to advance the investigation.
Regina
-
Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
-
Nutrien fined $200,000 after Sask. worker injured
Nutrien is facing a $200,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating health and safety regulations leading to serious injury of a worker.
-
32 Sask. students outed as transgender due to Edsby glitch: privacy commissioner
Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner says 32 students were outed as trans before the start of the school year due to a technical glitch with the online learning platform Edsby.