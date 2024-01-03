Woman charged for allegedly assaulting 2 paramedics in Bancroft: OPP

A Bancroft woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting two paramedics, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers were called to a residence on Tuesday shortly after 6:30 p.m. to assist Paramedic services. They made the arrest after finding out that the two paramedics had been assaulted by the woman, according to OPP.

Jill Price, 41, has been charged with uttering threats, assault (two counts), assault with a weapon and iIntimidation - health services - impede health professional (two counts).

Price remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Wednesday.