OTTAWA -- A 67-year-old woman is recovering from injuries after being assaulted at her home in Perth.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the incident on Wilson Street East in Perth on Wednesday afternoon.

The OPP says between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., the woman was assaulted in her home by two unknown female suspects.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP says the investigation into the incident is ongoing, adding, “there is no concern for the safety of the general public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP.