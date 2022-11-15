Woman and child struck by vehicle in Gatineau; police seek witnesses

Gatineau police are looking for witnesses to a crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians and killed a dog.

Police responded to a crash on boulevard Maloney Est between rue Versailles and chemin du Lac at around 1 p.m.

A 47-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were seriously injured and taken to hospital after being hit by a driver. As of Wednesday morning, their condition is stable and their injuries, while serious, are not considered life-threatening.

A dog was also hurt in the crash but Gatineau police said it died of its injuries.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation and reopened around 5:45 p.m.

No charges have been announced, but police said in a news release Wednesday they are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 819-243-4636, option 5.