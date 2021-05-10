OTTAWA -- A Quebec woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Ottawa home of a new mother and using bear spray on the occupants before abducting an eight-day-old infant.

In a release, police said the accused had met the victim on a social media group for new mothers and dropped off a gift at the west end Ottawa home on Friday. At around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, the accused returned to the victim's home, forced her way inside and allegedly used bear repellent on the occupants and abducted the baby.

Neighbours, alerted by the commotion, were able to chase the accused down and detain her until police arrived.

The baby was assessed by Ottawa paramedics and was found to be unharmed.

Nicole Shanks, 32, of Shawville, Que. is now facing numerous charges including abduction, assault, breaking and entering and weapon possession.

Police believe the accused may have engaged with other new mothers through social media and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit or Crime Stoppers.

Ottawa police are holding a news conference Monday afternoon about the arrest.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.