Woman accused of throwing rock at vehicle during argument in Smiths Falls
Published Wednesday, February 17, 2021 2:27PM EST
OTTAWA -- A 26-year-old Smiths Falls woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing a rock at a vehicle during an argument.
Smiths Falls police responded to a home on Sussex Street last Friday afternoon for a report of damage to a vehicle.
Police say the investigation found the suspect threw a rock at a vehicle during a verbal altercation with its occupants, causing damage to the paint and denting the vehicle.
The suspect is charged with one count of mischief under $5,000