OTTAWA -- A 26-year-old Smiths Falls woman is facing charges after allegedly throwing a rock at a vehicle during an argument.

Smiths Falls police responded to a home on Sussex Street last Friday afternoon for a report of damage to a vehicle.

Police say the investigation found the suspect threw a rock at a vehicle during a verbal altercation with its occupants, causing damage to the paint and denting the vehicle.

The suspect is charged with one count of mischief under $5,000