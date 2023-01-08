Woman accused of stealing charity donations in Pembroke, Ont. arrested

Ontario Provincial Police say a woman wanted on a warrant for allegedly stealing charitable donations from a mall in Pembroke, Ont. has been arrested.

Police first reported the incident in mid-December. Cheques and cash were reported stolen from a Kiwanis Christmas toy drive donation box at the Pembroke Mall on Dec. 17, 2022. People who had donated cheques were told to contact their banks to have them cancelled.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kerrie Lynn Buker, 41, of Ottawa on charges of theft under $5,000 and two counts each of failing to comply with release conditions and failing to comply with probation.

OPP said in a news release Sunday that the accused was arrested on New Year’s Eve and is due in court Feb. 14.