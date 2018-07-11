

CTV Ottawa





A Cornwall woman will not face any charges after accidentally stealing a vehicle for two weeks.

Police in Cornwall say the woman made an ‘honest mistake’ when she drove off in a vehicle, mistaking it for the one she had rented.

“We investigate stolen vehicles but this is definitely a unique situation for us,” said Stephanie MacRae, communications coordinator with Cornwall Police.

MacRae says it all started when the woman rented a black Nissan Sentra from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Cornwall on Saturday, June 23rd. She then drove that vehicle to a nearby Walmart to do some shopping.

When the woman left the store, instead of returning to the Nissan, she entered a black Infiniti QX50 that was parked in the store’s lot and took off.

Both vehicles require a key fob so the woman only had to push start. MacRae says the owner of the Infiniti had left his key fob in the vehicle, and left the doors unlocked.

“She picked up a few groceries and some other items and when she returns to the parking lot, she enters a black vehicle, and proceeds about her day,” MacRae said.

The woman drove the vehicle for two weeks before trying to return it back to Enterprise. Police say she caused confusion when she tried to drop of an Infiniti – not the Nissan she originally rented.

The woman even complained about the car being untidy, and that there was golf clubs in the trunk.

“The manager was quite puzzled, as she’s turning in keys to an Infiniti, when she rented a Nissan in the first place,” MacRae said.

In the end - It was the manager at the Enterprise who was able to crack the case.

He had remembered the owner of the Infiniti, who also went to Enterprise to rent a car, thinking his vehicle was in fact stolen.

The manager brought the woman back to Walmart where the Nissan was still parked.

She immediately phoned police to explain the situation.

MacRae says the man and woman ended up laughing off the situation.

Police are reminding people never to leave your car keys or key fob in the vehicle.