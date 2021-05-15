OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 90-year-old woman who had been reported missing has been safely located.

The woman had been reported missing in the Centrepointe area late Friday night. Police asked residents in the area Saturday morning to check their yards and sheds for any signs of her.

In an update a short while later, Ottawa police said the woman had been located safe and sound.

Since she has been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article.