Woman, 70, seriously injured in Ottawa home

Ottawa police are trying to figure out how a 70-year-old woman was seriously injured at a home in the west end last weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Viewmount Drive at 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release Friday.

The woman’s family had found here with severe injuries. She was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Investigators say they are trying to figure out how the woman was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.