

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 40s and two children under five have been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics say the three were walking in the area of St. Laurent Blvd. and McArthur Ave. at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

The older child suffered a head injury and is in serious but stable condition. The woman also had a head injury. The younger child’s injuries were minor.

Paramedics say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Ottawa Police are investigating. They're asking people to avoid the area.