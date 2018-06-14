Woman, 2 children struck by vehicle
Ottawa Police are investigating after three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the are of St. Laurent and McArthur June 14, 2018. (Peter Szperling)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 11:38AM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 40s and two children under five have been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.
Paramedics say the three were walking in the area of St. Laurent Blvd. and McArthur Ave. at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday.
The older child suffered a head injury and is in serious but stable condition. The woman also had a head injury. The younger child’s injuries were minor.
Paramedics say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Ottawa Police are investigating. They're asking people to avoid the area.