Wolfe Island Ferry service affected by heavy winds

Service on the Wolfe Island Ferry is running again Saturday after a temporary pause due to heavy winds and an unspecified mechanical issue.

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation warned Saturday morning that service between Kingston and Wolfe Island would be halted because of increasing winds and a mechanical problem. Trips from 9 a.m. on were cancelled.

Wolfe Islander 3 out of service due to increasing winds and mechanical issues. Unsafe to make dock at Dawson's Point at this time. 9:00am trips on cancelled until further notice. — Wolfe Islander III (@WolfeIslander3) November 12, 2022

Just before 10 a.m., however, the ferry was able to move again as the wind speed decreased. The next trip left at 10:15 a.m. and the MTO says service will continue “off schedule.”

Wolfe Islander ferry will depart Dawson's Point early at approximately 10:15 a.m. An email from the MTO said service returned to its regular schedule. — Wolfe Islander III (@WolfeIslander3) November 12, 2022

The ferry is the only connection between Wolfe Island and the mainland, and service issues have become more frequent. Friday night, the ferry warned of a lack of crew, which could have halted overnight trips, but a crew member was found in time to keep the service running.

There was a brief service pause in October because of staffing issues.