OTTAWA -- A witness helped Ottawa police track down two suspects who stole a large quantity of merchandise from a business in Carp.

Ottawa Police say at approximately 2:50 a.m. Friday, two men broke into a business on Donald Munro Drive and stole a large quantity of merchandise.

The suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

Police say a witness provided a detailed description of the vehicle and suspects, and responding officers were able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle and make an arrest.

Adam Horner and Anthony Martinez, both of Ottawa, are charged with break and enter and possession of break and enter instruments.

Police say the stolen material was recovered.