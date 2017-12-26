

The Canadian Press / CTV Ottawa





Canadians wishing for a white Christmas received more than they bargained for with much of the country covered in snow – leading to travel disruptions over the holidays.

Several flights from Ottawa and Toronto were delayed due to wintry weather Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as that city braced for 15 to 20 centimeters of snow.

Genevieve Cockell says her brother was delayed for hours while travelling home from Sudbury.

“Instead of getting home at 9:30 in the morning, they put him on a 5:30 p.m. flight from Toronto to Ottawa and that was delayed four hours, so he didn’t get home until 11 o’clock at night,” she said.

Travellers heading to Windsor from Billy Bishop Airport say their connecting flight was cancelled following multiple delays on the 23rd.

Joel Brockbank tweeted about the cancellation. He says he was forced to make other plans.

Porter air nearly stole Xmas, cancelled our connecting flight to Windsor on the 23rd. Unplanned hotel, bus later made it in time for xmas dinner. Porter customer service has been good - offering compensation. — Joel Brockbank (@j_brockbank) December 26, 2017

The weather woes continued Boxing Day is other parts of the Country.

Hundreds of Nova Scotia Power crews spent the day stitching together power lines snapped by a winter storm that brought damaging winds to Atlantic Canada on Christmas Day.

Justt over 47,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia remained without electricity as of about 10:30 a.m. Around 58,000 customers who were blacked out had their power returned by late Monday night.

The provincial utility said more than 500 personnel would be working today to restore service.

But even with the extra help, the power company says damage is substantial and the "vast majority of customers" may not have their electricity restored until noon Wednesday.

The storm brought winds gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour along the Atlantic Coast, along with a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain across the province. Today's forecast for much of Nova Scotia calls for a few centimetres of snow with winds gusting to 50 kilometres per hour.

NL Hydro reported outages early Tuesday affecting Port Saunders, Eddies Cove and Port Au Choix. The utility has not said when power would return and did not have a restoration estimate.

With files from the Canadian Press