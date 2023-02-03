Winterlude returns to Ottawa and Gatineau

Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the national capital region's winter festival returns with in-person activities for the first time in three years.

While the red flag continues to fly on the Rideau Canal Skateway, the 45th Winterlude will include popular activities such as the ice sculptures on Sparks Street, the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park and other activities across the capital region this weekend.

"We're so happy to be back," Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault told CTV News Ottawa.

"Winterlude this year in the national capital region will be running from Feb. 3 right through to the 20th, so lots of time to come out to enjoy tonnes of activities that are being planned right across the area."

The opening weekend includes the sold out show Minoshkite at the Canadian Museum of History, activities in Jacques-Cartier Park, tours of the RCMP Musical Ride Stables on Saturday and the Winterlude National Ice-Carving Championship on Sparks Street.

"On Friday at 2 o'clock, we have 13 different duos that will start competing. They have 15 blocks of ice and 20 hours to create a masterpiece," Brault said. "This year, they're going to be given the theme of Creatures of the Sea, so giving the nod to Canada's underwater aquatic life."

The public is invited to Sparks Street all weekend to watch the ice-carving competition.

While Ottawa is under an extreme cold warning for the opening weekend of Winterlude, Brault says activities are going ahead this weekend.

The second weekend of Winterlude will include Winter Pride and many activities that "highlight our country's cultural diversity and inclusion," Canadian Heritage said.

Activities in Ottawa and Gatineau during the three-weekend festival include:

The Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park

Interactive light features, ice sculptures and performance art zones on Sparks Street.

The ByWard Market will host sleigh rides, food experiences, interactive art installations and other features

Interactive art installations in the ByWard Market include Sonic Runway light-art installation and Optik, the interactive art installation.

Activities will be held at the Canadian Museum of History and the National Arts Centre

Snowphy Trophy in the Glebe

For more information on all the activities during Winterlude, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/winterlude.html.