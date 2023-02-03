Winterlude returns to Ottawa and Gatineau

Winterlude weekend ahead

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

  • EXTREME COLD

    EXTREME COLD | Hydro-Quebec asks customers to reduce electricity consumption during cold snap

    Hydro-Québec is asking its customers to take a few steps to reduce electricity consumption in Quebec as a period of intense cold weather began Thursday night in most regions. The utility predicts that on Friday and Saturday, electricity demand could exceed the historical peak consumption, which was about 40,500 megawatts (MW) in January 2022.

    Icicles on a frozen Montreal day. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec

    After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina