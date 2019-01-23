

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





RBC Ottawa Bluesfest is teaming up with Winterlude to celebrate Canadian diversity through music.

The inaugural “Come See & Hear the World” festival will take place during the final weekend of Winterlude.

Bluesfest Executive Director Mark Monahan says staging the festival “gives us an opportunity to showcase Canadian and international artists who are performing and creating important music that celebrates their cultural identity.”

The festival on February 15and 16 will feature several artists, including William Prince, Gabrielle Shonk, Tanya Tagaq, Sudan Archives, Harry Manx * Steve Marriner, Fateh, and more.

It will be held at four venues in Old Ottawa South and the Glebe, including Southminister United Church and Fourth Avenue Baptist Church.

Tickets go on sale on January 23 at www.ottawabluesfest.ca