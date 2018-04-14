

CTV Ottawa





The bulk of the nasty spring storm is making its way towards the capital.

A special weather statement is in effect for Ottawa and most of Ontario today. Environment Canada says a "complex weather system" will affect much of the province this weekend, bringing a "messy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain."

The storm was supposed to arrive Saturday morning- but most of the region remained dry by Saturday afternoon. Areas like Carleton Place, Brockville and Kingston did receive some snow.

The snow is expected to start Saturday night. By Sunday, snow and ice pellets will change to freezing rain. The forecast calls for 10 to 15 cm of snow to fall by Monday.

The Rideau River Conservation Authority says there is “no significant flooding” anticipated across the Rideau River this weekend.

The authority says there is the potential for minor flooding to occur in the Long Reach of the Rideau near Kemptville. But water levels throughout the watershed are below average for this time of year, and there is capacity to accommodate the precipitation and runoff.

Southern Ontario is already being hit by an ice storm that Environment Canada warns could result in power outages and hazardous road conditions this weekend.

Many areas of southern Ontario are currently under a freezing rain warning, including Toronto and Hamilton, and slippery conditions have already been reported in the GTA.