Winter weather advisory in effect for afternoon snowfall, freezing rain

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Ottawa Valley and eastern Ontario for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning for snowfall and freezing rain.

Tuesday's weather calls for snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm with peak snowfall rates of 2 cm per hour.

There is also a risk of freezing rain as temperatures hover around the freezing point.

Snow will begin to switch to rain in the overnight hours. Snowfall accumulations may be limited in some areas due to warm surface temperatures.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment Canada's winter weather advisory said.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Winter parking regulations can be called if the forecast shows 7 cm or more of snow. This includes any forecast for a range of snow, such as 5 to 10 cm.

Vehicles without a residential parking permit that are parked on the street during a parking ban will be ticketed and could be towed.

For road conditions and other traveller information can be from the Ministry of Transportation at Ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario or call 5-1-1.