Winter travel advisory lifted in Ottawa

The winter travel advisory that was issued for Ottawa Saturday has ended. It was issued by Environment Canada Saturday morning and remained in effect until Sunday morning.

The capital received 19 centimetres of snow after a storm that started on Saturday afternoon and continued through the night.

Environment Canada had forecasted amounts between 10 and 15 cm for the capital.

The OPP responded to multiple collisions in the overnight hours due to the heavy snowfall, including a crash that involved a snowplow.

The Ottawa Police Service had been reminding drivers to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles before hitting the roads.

Weather forecast

Environment Canada calls for a high of -5 C, which feels like -12 C with windchill this morning and -7 C this afternoon.

Tonight, the weather agency calls for a low of -6 C and periods of snow beginning early this evening, 10 to 15 cm of snow.

Sunday, a high of 3 C, and periods of snow ending late in the morning then mainly cloudy skies are expected. A low of - 5 C, and cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of flurries are anticipated for the night.

The snow will continue through Monday. The weather agency says a low of -2 C and a 40 per cent chance are forecasted for Monday. A low of -2 C and periods of snow or freezing rain are forecasted for the night.

Ottawa saw 12 cm of snow already this week.