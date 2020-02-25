OTTAWA -- After an early taste of spring, Canada’s top weather forecaster warns “the largest event of the winter” is taking aim at the capital.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew - Pembroke and Barry's Bay and Smiths Falls-Lanark areas.

The statement says "light snow is expected to develop tonight over portions of the area. This snow will move northeastward Wednesday and become heavy late in the day."

Environment Canada adds "while there remains uncertainty as to exact snowfall amounts, a general 20 to 30 centimetres snowfall is anticipated at this time.

“I don’t want to alarm people but this may be the largest event of the winter,” Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CFRA’s The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Tuesday morning.

The largest single day snowfall this winter was 18.8 centimetres of snow on Feb. 7.

Phillips says the reason the forecast is calling for a wide range of 10 to 30 centimetres of snow across Ontario is because the storm is still far away. He adds the storm is now “winding up” and “carrying a lot of moisture” as it makes its way towards Ontario from the Gulf of Mexico.

The snow is expected to start in Ottawa around 8 a.m. Wednesday, with the storm causing problems during the afternoon commute.

“The good news is it’s strictly just a snow event. We don’t have any mention of rain, freezing rain, or ice pellets. Just snow from Windsor to Ottawa,” Phillips said Tuesday morning.

The snow is expected to end on Thursday.

Ottawa has received 163 cm of snow so far this winter.

With the end of winter in sight, Phillips is burying expectations this could be the final snow storm of winter.“If we look from this point on, Ottawa still gets about a quarter of its annual snowfall.”

Phillips says from Feb. 24 until the final snowfall, Ottawa typically gets about 55 centimetres of snow.