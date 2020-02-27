OTTAWA -- One of the biggest winter storms of the year cancelled flights and school buses across the region, and kept many civil servants home from work for a snow day.

Environment Canada says Ottawa has received 16 centiemtres of snow since the storm arrived Wednesday afternoon. Ten centimetres of snow has fallen at the Gatineau Airport.

City officials told CTV Morning Live that a Winter Weather Parking Ban will be implemented at 10 p.m. Thursday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits will be allowed to park on city roads during the parking ban.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says “snow, heavy at times, will taper off this evening. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are possible by this evening."

School buses have been cancelled in all boards across eastern Ontario, including the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board.

The City of Ottawa has warned motorists the commute will be slow today. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Watson urged residents to consider working from home to alleviate traffic on the roads during the storm.

City staff said Thursday morning that its crews were “trying to keep up” with the snow during the morning commute.

“We’re pretty fortunate today there’s very low traffic volumes, so our staff and equipment are able to get out and move around very effectively,” Bryden Denyes, Area Manager, Core Roads told CTV Morning Live.

The city has over 500 pieces of equipment to clear roads and sidewalks.

“We didn’t get much snow last night, but we did have some freezing rain that we had to treat last night. So staff were going through roads and sidewalks, our priority roads and sidewalks network, to treat those icy conditions,” Denyes said.

Ottawa has received 163 centiemtres of snow so far this winter. During the same period last winter, Ottawa had received 269 centimetres of snow.