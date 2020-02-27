OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa and several federal departments urged residents to work from home today as a major winter storm moved into the area.

Ottawa received 2.4 centimetres of snow on Wednesday before a break overnight. Snow resumed falling in downtown Ottawa around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says “rain changing back to snow this morning. Snow, heavy at times, will taper off this evening.” Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are possible by this evening.

The Environment Canada forecast calls for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow today, with another 2 centimetres of snow this evening.

School buses have been cancelled for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board.

The City of Ottawa has warned motorists the commute will be slow today. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Watson urged residents to consider working from home to alleviate traffic on the roads during the storm.

Area Manager, Core Roads Bryden Denyes says over 500 pieces of equipment will be deployed to clear roads and sidewalks.

“Staff will be out all night treating the roads, sidewalks and the winter cycling network,” Denyes said Wednesday afternoon.

This is expected to be the largest storm of the year. The largest single day snowfall this winter was 18.8 centimetres of snow on Feb. 7.

Denyes says “we’re well prepared for this. So, we’ve been preparing for this the past couple of days. Equipment, materials, staff are ready.”

Ottawa has received 163 centiemtres of snow so far this winter. During the same period last winter, Ottawa had received 269 centimetres of snow.