OTTAWA -- It could be a snowy day ahead, depending on where you live in the capital region.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for areas south and east of Ottawa, stretching from west of Brockville to Cornwall and all the way to Hawkesbury.

For those areas, Environment Canada says snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning, intensify in the afternoon and taper to light snow by Wednesday morning. Up to 14 centimetres of accumulation is possible.

The weather agency says travel along Highway 401 from Brockville to the Quiebec border doulb e especially difficult Tuesday afternoon because of blowing snow.

The city of Ottawa itself isn't included in the winter weather travel advisory. But some snow is still expected in Ottawa on Tuesday, starting around noon. Anywhere from three to six centimetres could fall in the afternoon and evening.

in Ottawa, the temperature Tuesaday will reach a high of -2 C.

On Wednesday, periods of snow will end arouind noon with a high of -2 C, though the morning wind chill will still make it feel like -14.

Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -1 C.

Friday will be snowy with a high of -2 C.