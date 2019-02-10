

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Canada’s top weather forecaster admits Old Man Winter is “wearing out” Ottawa residents.

Environment Canada’s David Phillips made the comment as another winter storm moves closer to the region.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario. In a statement released early this morning, Environment Canada said "snow at times heavy will begin this afternoon and continue into Wednesday. Easterly winds up to 60 km/h may cause near zero visibility in blowing snow."

Ottawa could receive 30 to 40 cm of snow today and Wednesday. The forecast also calls for Petawawa, Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior, Calabogie, Prescott, Russell Cornwall and Morrisburg areas to also see 30-40 cm of snow, while the Brockville - Prescott area can expect 25 to 35 cm of snow.

The City of Ottawa says road crews are preparing to plow and salt roads and sidewalks in anticipation of the storm. Residents are asked to exercise caution if driving, cycling or walking, and to allow extra time for their commutes. If you can avoid going out Tuesday night, do so. Working from home on Wednesday is a good idea.

Speaking on CTV News at Five, Phillips said the 216 cm of snow Ottawa has received since November 1st would equal a normal winter of snow.

“You haven’t missed many of the storms,” Phillips said, adding 43 per cent of the normal winter snowfall happens after February 12. Phillips says there’s been very few days with no snow in 2019, “it’s almost like wearing you out, everyday there’s a trace” of snow.

Ottawa received a monthly record of 101.8 cm of snow in January. Three daily snowfall records were set in January, including 25 cm on January 23.

Phillips has bad news for people tired of the winter weather, saying "you're not done with it yet."