OTTAWA -- The final winter storm of 2019 is impacting travel by road and air today.

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario. The freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to change to snow by this afternoon.

Ottawa Police and the OPP are urging motorists to adjust their travel plans and driving habits based on the changing weather conditions.

OC Transpo is advising passengers to allow extra time for your travels today, and be careful while boarding and exiting the bus or train. OC Transpo operator Ken Woods said on Twitter that the City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Maintenance were “working hard and getting ready to respond” to the winter storm.



The preparation going on behind the scenes right now to prepare for the first winter storm is pretty intense.



The City and RTM are working hard and getting ready to respond.



On city streets, crews were deployed overnight to apply salt to the roads in time for the morning commute.

“We’re prepared to deploy as soon as we need to,” said Bryden Denyes, City of Ottawa Manager, Road services. Denyes added City of Ottawa staff had been watching the storm develop over the weekend to prepare a plan of attack.

Denyes tells CTV News “we will definitely have resources out” in the morning to deal with the snow and ice pellet accumulation.

The freezing rain has impacted air travel across Ontario.

As of 3 a.m., 19 departures had been cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport for Monday. Another 13 arrivals were cancelled.