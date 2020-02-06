OTTAWA -- Old Man Winter will deliver a fresh blanket of snow to Ottawa and eastern Ontario today.

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for Ottawa. Environment Canada says the capital could see 8 to 12 cm of snow by Friday evening.

“Snow associated with a low pressure system from Texas is expected to arrive late (Wednesday). The snow is forecast to continue through the day on Thursday and may become mixed with ice pellets near the St. Lawrence River.”

The forecast says there is also a risk of freezing drizzle in Ottawa today and tonight.

A Snowfall Warning has been issued for Brockville-Prescott, Merrickville-Kemptville, Winchester, and Morrisburgh areas. Snowfall amounts up to 25 cm are expected by Friday night.

A Winter Storm warning has been issued for Cornwall, Maxville and Alexandria areas. Environment Canada says total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 cm are likely by Friday night.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the next couple of days for Ottawa:

TODAY: Periods of snow. Amount 2-4 cm. High -5C

TONIGHT: Periods of snow. Risk of freezing drizzle in the evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Low minus 7C

FRIDAY: Periods of snow. 2-4 cm. High -5C

SATURDAY: Sunny. High -12C