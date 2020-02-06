Winter storm hits Ottawa, may leave 25 cm of snow
OTTAWA -- Heavy snow has fallen in Ottawa, creating a messy morning commute.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region Thursday afternoon, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by Friday night.
The weather agency says 14 cm had fallen by 6 a.m. Friday.
The city is issuing a winter weather parking ban starting at 7 a.m. Friday.
It's a new time for such a ban; usually, the city issues parking bans overnight.
"It allows us with more cars off the road to maintain our transportation network more efficiently," city roads operations manager Bryden Denyes said.
The snow, mixed with freezing drizzle at times, began falling around 5 a.m. on Thursday, slowing down the commute on roads and sidewalks across the region.