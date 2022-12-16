Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute

A winter storm is hitting the national capital region today, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute at the end of the workweek.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning. The forecast called for Ottawa to receive 5 cm of snow overnight.

"Snow is expected to ease to light flurries Saturday," Environment Canada said in a statement, warning Ottawa could see 1 to 2 cm per hour of snow during the peak of the storm.

Environment Canada reported 4-5 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport overnight.

The storm has cancelled all school buses for schools in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario, while the Ottawa International Airport is reporting some delays and cancellations due to the storm.

Motorists are being urged to adjust their driving to the road conditions today due to the heavy snow.

City of Ottawa snow crews are out to clear snow off the roads and sidewalks.

"We'll be making sure all of our priority roads have equipment on it, priority sidewalks and our winter cycling network for our a.m. peak period," Bryden Denyes, the city's program manager of road services, said on Thursday.

The city of Ottawa has issued an overnight winter weather parking ban from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits will be allowed to park on city streets during the winter weather parking ban.

The snowfall warning stretches along the Hwy. 401 corridor from Kingston to the Ontario-Quebec border. Environment Canada says Kingston will see an additional 10 cm of snow, while Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville and Cornwall areas will see 10 to 20 cm of snow.

A weather advisory for the Ottawa Valley calls for an additional 10 cm of snow by tonight.

OTTAWA WEATHER

Environment Canada's forecast calls for snow at times heavy today. Amount 10 cm. Temperature steady near 0 C.

Snow continuing tonight, amount 5 cm. Temperature steady near minus 1 C.

Saturday will see periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm High plus 1.

The outlook for Sunday cloudy with a chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries.