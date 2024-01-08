Winter storm arrives in Ottawa with 10-20 cm of snow expected Tuesday evening
Snow has started to fall in Ottawa as a major winter storm moves through the region on Thursday afternoon.
Flakes started falling in downtown Ottawa just after 1 p.m., with snow expected to continue into the evening along with freezing rain and ice pellets overnight.
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, Prescott-Russell, Smiths Falls, Perth, eastern Lanark County, Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Petawawa, Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie.
A snowfall warning has been issued for Westport, western Lanark County and the Tweed-South Frontenac area.
The weather agency is predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow in Ottawa, but parts of the Ottawa Valley could see 15 to 30 cm.
A warning was also issued for parts of western and central Quebec, where the storm could bring between 20 to 40 cm in the Outaouais region and the lower Laurentides.
"Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to arrive this afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. Snow will likely change to ice pellets or freezing rain tonight. Several hours of freezing rain are possible, particularly in the Ottawa Valley.," the weather agency said.
"The amount of snow will depend on how quickly precipitation changes to ice pellets or freezing rain, although some locations may receive 10 to 20 cm of snow."
Heavy winds could also begin overnight, with easterly winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.
Senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday that the storm looks much like a 'spring' storm, with a varied mix of precipitation expected.
"This one has got some force behind it – it's just going to drive right through, bringing a complex mix of rain and snow and freezing rain, ice pellets – a real congealed mixture of everything above," he said.
Phillips says it is difficult to predict the amount of freezing rain or snow expected because temperatures will hover around the freezing mark all night.
"All that interaction around that 'sweet zone' makes it a real challenge to get the amount of precipitation and the type of precipitation right," he said.
Environment Canada says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations and poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.
"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," Environment Canada said.
Some school boards across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley have already cancelled school buses ahead of the storm.
OC Transpo says to anticipate delays and to plan ahead to allow extra time for travelling.
Hydro Ottawa says the storm has the potential to cause power outages and tree damage. Crews will remain on stand-by as they monitor the weather conditions.
"Customers are encouraged to be prepared in case of extended power outages. Please ensure that electronics, such as cell phones and laptops, are fully charged ahead of the storm," Hydro Ottawa said in an email to residents on Tuesday.
Residents can visit the Outage Map for information on power outages.
The City of Ottawa has issued a daytime parking ban, which will be in effect beginning Wednesday (Jan. 10) between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
During a winter weather parking ban, parking is prohibited on city streets so crews can plow easily and effectively.
Winter night parking regulations are now in effect in Gatineau until the end of March to free up the streets for snow clearing. On-street parking will be not be allowed between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, and from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on weekend.
NASA delays Artemis II moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut
NASA says it will be delaying the Artemis moon mission that includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, initially scheduled for November of this year.
2 major storm systems are expected to hit parts of Canada. Here's where
A Texas low storm system is bringing messy weather to parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, while another storm batters the West Coast. Here's where snow, wind and rain are expected.
Singer Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor died from 'natural causes' in July, a coroner said Tuesday. The 56-year-old was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26.
Alberta family captures cougars attacking deer on back-door camera
While on vacation in Edmonton, the Havens family received a motion alert from the back-door camera at their home in Coleman in the Crowsnest Pass...
Nova Scotia couple moves into a bus to save money for a house
Luke Chiasson and his partner couldn't afford a down payment on a house, so they “took matters into their own hands” and converted an old school bus into a mobile apartment.
Sweden will send 'reduced battalion' to join Canadian-led NATO force in Latvia
Sweden's prime minister says his country plans to join a Canadian-led NATO brigade force in Latvia.
Questions surround Canada's donation of air defence system for Ukraine one year on
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says improving air defence is a top priority for his country in the new year, but getting air defence systems onto the battlefield has been slow.
Trudeau says Canada could list IRGC as a terrorist organization
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.
Biden can't escape protests over his backing for Israel, even in church
At most only a few dozen ever come, but they’re following U.S. President Joe Biden almost everywhere. On Friday near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania – as the president was inside giving a searing speech warning that American democracy might collapse if he doesn’t beat Donald Trump – a group of pro-Palestinian protesters stood on a patch of grass outside ticking through rhyming chants like, 'Hey hey, ho ho, genocide Joe has got to go!'
