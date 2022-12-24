Winter Storm 2022 in pictures
A powerful winter storm swept across eastern Ontario in the days leading up to Christmas, burying the region in snow that was mixed at times with rain, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
Here are a few scenes from around the region.
The Canadian Press's Spency Colby spotted this person walking in the snow Saturday morning in the Glebe. Ottawa had already received more than 13 cm of snow, officially, and several millimetres of rain, with more snow expected through the day Saturday.
A person makes their way through the Glebe neighbourhood of Ottawa, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
In Loyalist Township, a state of emergency was declared because roads became impassable for emergency services. Here's what it looked like in the town of Odessa, Ont. on Christmas Eve.
Odessa, Ont. in Loyalist Township. Dec. 24, 2022. The Township has declared a state of emergency due to the winter storm that has paralyzed travel in the region. (Submitted)
A downed tree crash landed on a Via Rail train in the Toronto-Ottawa corridor, stranding passengers for hours.
Downed tree lands on Via Rail train (Viewer image)
In Ottawa, families waited anxiously for their loved ones to arrive at the train station on Tremblay Road.
The scene outside the Ottawa Train Station on Tremblay Road. Dec. 24, 2022. A major winter storm has cancelled or delayed train service along the busy Windsor-Quebec City corridor. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)
Last-minute Christmas shoppers braved conditions in Ottawa to visit the popular CF Rideau Centre mall. Here's a look at Rideau Street, just outside the doors.
Rideau Street in Ottawa on Christmas Eve. Dec. 24, 2022. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)
City plows were out clearing roads and sidewalks all day Friday, overnight, and into Saturday.
Ottawa road crews were out clearing roads and sidewalks Saturday after a major winter storm, with snow still falling. Dec. 24, 2022. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)
In Brockville, Ont., driving was terrible, with whiteouts and poor road conditions. CTV's Nate Vandermeer took a brief video of what it was like.
We asked how you were hunkering down in the storm. Here are some of your responses.
(Looks delicious!)
(Jealous!)
(A dose of cuteness we can all appreciate!)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WINTER STORM 2022
WINTER STORM 2022 | Ottawa and eastern Ontario dig out after being buried by winter storm
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
Police found missing kidnapped baby when they stopped to eat
Two Indianapolis police officers had spent the day searching in vain for a missing baby in a stolen vehicle when they stopped to eat and gather their wits.
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham, Ont.
'The worst hasn't even started yet' for some in the path of winter storm: Environment Canada
Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power in Quebec and Ontario ahead of Christmas Eve as a major winter storm barrelled into the region, bringing heavy snowfall, rain and strong winds that led to flight cancellations and closed highways.
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
A major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details.
Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don't be power-hungry
Recalling Jesus' birth in a stable, Pope Francis rebuked those 'ravenous' for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve homily decrying war, poverty and greedy consumerism.
'French didn't mention this': World Cup final referee hits back over Argentina goal
The World Cup final ended nearly a week ago but the drama around it continued as the match referee showed a photo on his phone during a news conference to respond to claims that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should not have stood.
'Why, just why?': Some of the more unusual thefts reported in 2022
From bees and beef to famous photos and even someone's home, a number of strange thefts were reported this year. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the more unusual stolen items that made the news in 2022.
Atlantic
-
Christmas Eve power outages leave 33,000 Maritime customers in the dark
More than 33,000 Maritime homes and businesses are without power on Christmas Eve, following high winds, rain and snow throughout the region.
-
Some NB Power customers to remain without power through Christmas Day
NB Power says some customers will remain without electricity Christmas Day, with outages across the province following strong winds late Friday and early Saturday.
-
Man, 31, dies after being found unconscious on Halifax sidewalk: HRP
A 31-year-old man has died after being found unconscious on a Halifax sidewalk early Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
OPP urge drivers to stay off the roads as Environment Canada warns of frigid temperatures, blowing snow
Environment Canada is warning that frigid temperatures and blowing snow will persist across the GTA and Ontario through Saturday as a winter storm system continues to move across the region.
-
This is what's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays and Boxing Day
Christmas is coming, and with it, a slew of store and service closures for Toronto.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec's power outages get tougher
The winter storm that hit Quebec on Friday afternoon left hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power, and many struggling to get around due to disruptions in transportation infrastructure.
-
'As if an atomic bomb was detonated,' resident captures video of power line explosion
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore was one of the many where residents' lights flickered or went out completely during the wind and snow storm on Friday night. Community member Lawrence Montour caught branches falling on a power line causing an explosion and power outage.
-
Quebec provincial police investigating two deadly overnight fires amid power outages
A woman has lost her life in a fire that broke out in a triplex in Saint-Basile, in the Portneuf MRC, near Quebec City. The flames started around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the apartment building located on Rang Sainte-Angélique, in an area that was affected by a power outage.
Northern Ontario
-
NORAD in North Bay eagerly waits for Santa Claus' arrival to Canada
It's Christmas Eve which means Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his escort of Canada is eagerly waiting for his arrival.
-
'Stressed beyond belief': Via Rail passengers stranded on trains for over 18 hours amid winter storm
Passengers on a number of stalled Via Rail trains say they have been on the vehicles for as long as 18 hours, with few updates on when they will get moving.
-
Snow squalls move through Sault Ste. Marie
With wind gusts of 80km/h and up to 25 cm of snow expected by Christmas morning, Sault Ste. Marie is deploying all available crews to keep roadways clear.
London
-
'Stay home': Highway 402, section of Highway 401 remain closed on Saturday
A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.
-
Family without heat, sick kids at home, no fix from Reliance
This weekend’s storm has brought with it power outages, collisions and ongoing travelling headaches for Canadians. However, one family in Tillsonburg, Ont. is struggling to get the heat back on after they said Reliance Home Comfort allegedly delayed fixing their furnace after they missed one phone call from the technician.
-
City of London continues cleanup following Friday snowstorm
The winds outside are howling and snow is blowing around, but the City of London is still hard at work clearing the roads early Saturday morning following the first major snowstorm of the season.
Winnipeg
-
Firefighters respond to Sargent Avenue blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning drivers to watch for slippery conditions in the 600 block of Sargent Avenue after a fire in a vacant house Saturday morning.
-
Cold snap to continue into next week: Environment Canada
Parts of both northern and southern Manitoba remain under an extreme cold warning this holiday weekend as sub-zero temperatures grip most of Canada. But relief is on the way by mid-next week.
-
Cancelled flights leave passengers unable to reach their destination in time for Christmas
Winter storms to the east and west are causing chaos for Christmas travelers.
Kitchener
-
Slick road conditions in Waterloo region after storm drifts across southwestern Ontario
Road conditions in Waterloo region are looking messy Saturday after a winter snowstorm swept through the area.
-
Up to 100 vehicles involved in crashes on Hwy 401 south of London
Up to 100 vehicles have been involved in multiple crashes on Highway 401 between London and Tilbury, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Calgary
-
Flight frustrations continue in Calgary as hundreds of trips cancelled
Major storms in British Columbia and Ontario continue to create travel troubles for people in Calgary, with dozens or flights to and from the city cancelled and some people stuck in the airport for days at a time.
-
Calgary artist's mouse armour featured in National Geographic
Jeff de Boer's mouse armour is ready for its close-up.
-
Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks
Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Shuttered Saskatoon motel listed for sale at $7M
A Saskatoon motel shut down by the fire department over health and safety concerns has been listed for sale.
-
Holiday weekend weather forecast shows what you can expect from coast to coast
CTVNews.ca breaks down the many storm systems bringing messy rain, snow and winds to Canada this holiday weekend, region-by-region breakdown.
-
Saskatoon family marks two-year anniversary of daughter's disappearance
It’s been just over two years since Mackenzie Trottier went missing.
Edmonton
-
Here's what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled due to bad weather
Canadians attempting to travel during the holidays this week have faced a number of challenges getting to their destinations, thanks to the arrival of intense winter storms. CTVNews.ca breaks down what rights passengers have when a flight is delayed or cancelled.
-
'It's the time for giving': Jasper boy raises hundreds of socks for those in need
A nine-year-old from Jasper collected more than 1,000 pairs of socks and underwear to help Edmontonians experiencing homelessness.
-
Ukrainians who fled war set to mark first Christmas in Canada, far from loved ones
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian newcomers marking their first Christmas in Canada while worrying about the loved ones they had to leave behind.
Vancouver
-
57-year-old pedestrian killed in Christmas Eve crash in Langley
A 57-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a small SUV on Glover Road in Langley Saturday morning.
-
2 arrested for allegedly stealing 6 packages from 3 Burnaby homes in 42 minutes
Police in Burnaby say they plan to recommend "numerous charges" against a man and a woman they arrested earlier this week for alleged package thefts.
-
In-person Christmas feast returns for Vancouver's most needy after pandemic halt
The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
-
Storm set to bring snow and wind to Sask. for Christmas
A coming storm system is set to provide Saskatchewan with a snowy Christmas, while also threatening to disrupt travel plans for those across the province.
-
'A little chaotic': Winter weather impacts southbound Sunwing travellers in Regina
Those looking to catch flights out of Regina before Christmas have been encountering weather delays and even cancellations.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Track Santa across the world with Norad this Christmas Eve
On Dec. 24 each year, Norad conducts one of its most important missions: tracking Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.