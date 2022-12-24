Winter Storm 2022 in pictures

A powerful winter storm swept across eastern Ontario in the days leading up to Christmas, burying the region in snow that was mixed at times with rain, ice pellets, and freezing rain.

Here are a few scenes from around the region.

The Canadian Press's Spency Colby spotted this person walking in the snow Saturday morning in the Glebe. Ottawa had already received more than 13 cm of snow, officially, and several millimetres of rain, with more snow expected through the day Saturday.

A person makes their way through the Glebe neighbourhood of Ottawa, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

In Loyalist Township, a state of emergency was declared because roads became impassable for emergency services. Here's what it looked like in the town of Odessa, Ont. on Christmas Eve.

Odessa, Ont. in Loyalist Township. Dec. 24, 2022. The Township has declared a state of emergency due to the winter storm that has paralyzed travel in the region. (Submitted)

A downed tree crash landed on a Via Rail train in the Toronto-Ottawa corridor, stranding passengers for hours.

Downed tree lands on Via Rail train (Viewer image)

In Ottawa, families waited anxiously for their loved ones to arrive at the train station on Tremblay Road.

The scene outside the Ottawa Train Station on Tremblay Road. Dec. 24, 2022. A major winter storm has cancelled or delayed train service along the busy Windsor-Quebec City corridor. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)

Last-minute Christmas shoppers braved conditions in Ottawa to visit the popular CF Rideau Centre mall. Here's a look at Rideau Street, just outside the doors.

Rideau Street in Ottawa on Christmas Eve. Dec. 24, 2022. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)

City plows were out clearing roads and sidewalks all day Friday, overnight, and into Saturday.

Ottawa road crews were out clearing roads and sidewalks Saturday after a major winter storm, with snow still falling. Dec. 24, 2022. (Ryan Arden/CTV News Ottawa)

In Brockville, Ont., driving was terrible, with whiteouts and poor road conditions. CTV's Nate Vandermeer took a brief video of what it was like.

We asked how you were hunkering down in the storm. Here are some of your responses.

Hunkering down as we can’t get out the driveway. Made meatballs, pecan and apple pies. Getting ready to put a 20lb turkey in the brine for Christmas dinner! pic.twitter.com/7JwSira5Ao — Angry Kitchen Mom (@AngryKitchenMom) December 24, 2022

(Looks delicious!)

Missing the storm ..but not missing this...sorry..not sorry. pic.twitter.com/uXKheNVx2D — Klutz Ottawa🇨🇦 (@klutz47) December 24, 2022

(Jealous!)

Watching Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer with our cat Lilly who seems to enjoy it as much as we do. pic.twitter.com/VBDwl9Dn4f — Artur Wilczynski (@Arturmaks) December 24, 2022

(A dose of cuteness we can all appreciate!)