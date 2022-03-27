Winter isn’t done with us yet

An overnight snowfall left Ottawa covered in a thin, white blanket Sunday morning, a reminder that while spring is technically here, winter isn’t done with us just yet.

Environment Canada’s Sunday weather forecast for the capital includes a chance of flurries and a daytime temperature that gets colder as the day goes on. Expect an afternoon low of around -7 C with a wind chill of -15.

Overnight, colder still, with a low of -15 C and a wind chill of -23. There is also a slight chance of a few more flurries.

The average high for this time of year is around 5 C, while the average low is around -4 C.

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia—typically considered the coldest capital city in the world—may have trouble keeping up with the temperature in Ottawa, with its overnight low of -8 C heading into Monday.

Monday’s high in Ottawa is -8 C with a wind chill of -15. There’s a slight chance of flurries in the forecast Monday morning and a few cloudy breaks in the afternoon.

More sunshine is in store Tuesday, with the temperature warming up to a high of -1 C.

Wednesday’s outlook is back on the plus side, with a few clouds and a high of 2 C.

Thursday’s forecast includes periods of snow or rain and a high of 11 C.