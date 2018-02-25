

CTV Ottawa





Local athletes who competed in the Pyeongchang Winter Games have inspired younger athletes to dream big.

Ewa Kulik is a 13-year-old figure skater. She competed Sunday at a local competition in Orléans. A few nights ago she watched Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond captured a bronze medal in the women’s single event.

“Whenever there is a figure skating event-it’s fun to watch!” she says. “It shows that she can do anything like getting a bronze medal... it’s awesome.”

She is among hundreds of young skaters competing at the Elizabeth Manley Winter Classic at the Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex, who are inspired by the Canadian figure skating team.

“I would like to go to the Olympics one day. And skate like everyone else,” says 11-year-old Grace Bailey.

Sasha Minkoff says, “It really inspires people because of how much they work and the amount of work they put in.”

The Canadian figure skating team captured a historic four medals at the Games. Including gold in the team event, a gold from ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, and a bronze from pairs Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

It isn’t just figure skaters that are now inspired by Ottawa athletes.

Mike Rivet is the head coach at the Gloucester Concordes Speed Skating Club. Three skaters who started at the club – Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann, and Vincent de Haitre got their start with the club and competed in Pyeongchang.

“We are getting a lot more calls now saying I want my kid to be the next Vincent, Ivanie or Isabelle, how can I do this? Where can I go to do this? And that's pretty exciting for us as a club,” he says.

Blondin did not win a medal, but Mike Rivet expects her to bounce back- crediting her strong work ethic and determination.

Rivet says she has put in “thousands and thousands of work, repetitive work.”

Many of the local athletes will be returning to Ottawa this week.