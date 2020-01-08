Winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:25AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:36AM EST
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Someone in Ontario is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million.
Loto-Quebec announced there was one winning ticket for Tuesday’s record jackpot in the Lotto Max draw.
The winning numbers are 03, 08, 12, 14, 17, 18 & 29 Bonus 11.
There are also 19 Maxmillions winning tickets worth $1 million each. Nine of the winning tickets were sold in Quebec.
The jackpot for Friday’s Lotto Max draw is worth $33 million.