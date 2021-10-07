Advertisement
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $5.8 million sold in Ottawa
Published Thursday, October 7, 2021 9:45AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $5.8 million.
OLG says there are two winning tickets for Wednesday's $11.580 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
One of the tickets was sold in Ottawa, while the other was sold in western Canada.
Each ticket is worth $5,790,419.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 draw were 7, 18, 19, 38, 42, 46 and the bonus number was 31.