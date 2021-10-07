OTTAWA -- Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $5.8 million.

OLG says there are two winning tickets for Wednesday's $11.580 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

One of the tickets was sold in Ottawa, while the other was sold in western Canada.

Each ticket is worth $5,790,419.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's Lotto 6/49 draw were 7, 18, 19, 38, 42, 46 and the bonus number was 31.