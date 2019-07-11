

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Wednesdays are lucky for lottery players in the National Capital Region.

For the second Wednesday in a row, the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in the area.

Loto-Quebec says the winning ticket for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Gatineau. So far, there is no word on the winner’s identity.

The winning ticket is worth $7 million.

On Wednesday, July 3 the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 was sold in Ottawa. The jackpot was worth $15.7 million.

A lottery player in the Ottawa-area also won the $15.7 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Wednesday, May 15.

There have been five jackpot wins in the Ottawa-Gatineau area so far in 2019.