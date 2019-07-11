Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Gatineau
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 7:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 7:25AM EDT
Wednesdays are lucky for lottery players in the National Capital Region.
For the second Wednesday in a row, the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold in the area.
Loto-Quebec says the winning ticket for Wednesday’s Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Gatineau. So far, there is no word on the winner’s identity.
The winning ticket is worth $7 million.
On Wednesday, July 3 the winning ticket for the Lotto 6/49 was sold in Ottawa. The jackpot was worth $15.7 million.
A lottery player in the Ottawa-area also won the $15.7 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Wednesday, May 15.
There have been five jackpot wins in the Ottawa-Gatineau area so far in 2019.