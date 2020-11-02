OTTAWA -- It’s a cold, windy start to the week with Environment Canada reporting gusts of up to 72 km/h at the Ottawa Airport early Monday.

The expected high is just 0 C with wind chill of -8 C this morning and a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon.

Environment Canada is also calling for about 2 cm of snow overnight.

Periods of snow will end on Tuesday and the forecasted high is 1 C. The temperature will dip to -4 C overnight.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday with a high of 9 C.

Temperatures will get back into the low double digits for the remainder of the week.