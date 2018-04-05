

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The clean-up is underway after a windy evening in the National Capital Region.

Winds hitting 80 km/h knocked out power, toppled signs and spread debris across the region.

In Sandy Hill, the roof of a townhouse on Osgoode Street was ripped off by the strong winds. The debris landed on a car, but no one was hurt.

Ottawa Police closed the Chaudiere Bridge over the Ottawa River due to the strong winds. Police say the winds created hazardous driving conditions. Debris was knocked off a building on Albert Island and onto the road. Crews were called in to check the safety of the building and clean-up the mess.

In Kanata, the wind toppled a large sign at the McDonald's and Mattress Mart on Terry Fox Drive.

Just got this pic from my sister. The large lit sign at McDonalds/Mattress Mart at Terry Fox blew over. pic.twitter.com/C25oiMpgq4 — Jaime Robinson (@jaimekathleen10) April 5, 2018

In Gatineau, police closed boul. Maisonneuve between Elisabeth-Bruyere and Papineau and Papineau between Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Maisonneuve because of flying debris at a construction site.

Ottawa Fire responded to multiple calls for downed trees and hydro lines.

Hydro Ottawa crews were dispatched to restore power in the Rockcliffe Park and Kanata North areas last night.

Hydro One reported small patches of power outages across eastern Ontario.