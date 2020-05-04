OTTAWA -- The first Monday of May could be a blustery one.

Environment Canada says Ottawa can expect sustained winds of 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers for the early morning hours, followed by mostly clouds and a high of 11 degrees.

Winds should become light late this evening as the temperature drops to -8 overnight.

Tuesday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 11.

The forecast for Wednesday has a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14.