OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Window smashed in downtown road rage: Ottawa police looking to identify suspect

    Suspect involved with road rage incident

    The Ottawa Police Service is asking people to help identify the suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown.

    OPS says two drivers were driving from Quebec into Ottawa last June when the suspect driver became upset with the other driver as the result of a driving maneuver. Police add the suspect exited his car and smashed the window of the other driver’s car with an unspecified object while shouting threats when both cars stopped at a red light.

    The suspect is described as 25-30 years old, 5-foot-10, medium build with scruffy facial hair. He was seen wearing a blue “Columbia” sweater, black pants, grey or black shoes and a grey baseball cap at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is is asked to contact OPS at 613-236-1222, extension 5166.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News