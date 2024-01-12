Window smashed in downtown road rage: Ottawa police looking to identify suspect

The Ottawa Police Service is asking people to help identify the suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown.

OPS says two drivers were driving from Quebec into Ottawa last June when the suspect driver became upset with the other driver as the result of a driving maneuver. Police add the suspect exited his car and smashed the window of the other driver’s car with an unspecified object while shouting threats when both cars stopped at a red light.

The suspect is described as 25-30 years old, 5-foot-10, medium build with scruffy facial hair. He was seen wearing a blue “Columbia” sweater, black pants, grey or black shoes and a grey baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect is is asked to contact OPS at 613-236-1222, extension 5166.