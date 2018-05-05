

CTV Ottawa





An intense wind storm knocked out power to thousands of people across Ottawa and caused damage to trees and vehicles.

At 11:00 p.m., the Ottawa airport measured wind gusts at 97 km/h. At one point, about 30,000 Hydro Ottawa customers were without power. Crews continue to work to restore it, but they're being hampered by the strong winds.

As of 11:40 pm, we're currently experiencing multiple power #outages across our service territory affecting more than 30,000 customers. Cause: high winds, tree and branches on powerlines, downed powerlines. We're working to restore power as soon as possible. #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/6yR6EnknZP — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) May 5, 2018

In Carlington, part of the roof of an apartment building was blown off onto the street. Police closed the area along Silver St. with debris littering the area.

There are multiple reports of traffic lights out and trees down across Ottawa and eastern Ontario. A reminder to treat traffic lights that are out as a four-way stop.

The wind is expected to taper off in the overnight hours.