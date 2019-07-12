Win a pair of VIP Gold Patron Passes to the Glengarry Highland Games
Glengarry Highland Games contest
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 10:09AM EDT
CTV Ottawa has your chance to win a pair of VIP Gold Patron Passes to the Glengarry Highland Games! Over the course of the event, more than 50 pipe bands are put through their paces to decide the North American Pipe Band Championships™, more than 200 dancers defy gravity in the Highland Dance competition and giants hurl telephone pole-sized cabers and 50 pound iron hammers around the infield.
For more event information, head to https://glengarryhighlandgames.com/
Email ottawacontests@ctv.ca for your chance to win!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00pm E.T. on Monday July 15th and closes at 2:00pm E.T. on Friday July 19th. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $200 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable announcement.