Wilno Tavern enters a new era after ownership change

WILNO, ONT. -

Standing deep in the Ottawa Valley since 1899, the Wilno Tavern has gone through many changes.

First established as a railway hotel in Canada's first Polish settlement, the tavern has evolved into the family restaurant and music venue it is now.

This week, another change. New management is taking ownership of the landmark bar for the first time in over 40 years.

"It's been a fun place right from the word go, even before I took over," said Corinne Higgins, who is now the former owner of the Wilno Tavern.

The tavern is located on Highway 60 near Barry's Bay, roughly 2 hours and 15 minutes from Ottawa.

It has become famous for its Polish food and hockey puck-sized pierogis, local art on display, and music nights.

"It was for quite a while almost a hidden gem," Higgins says, "but then word of mouth has really kind of changed it to be a destination."

"It's a bar of many faces," adds long-time employee Tim Haslam.

"It goes from being like a family restaurant to a dance party in the same day. You don't get to see that everywhere."

While Higgins describes the establishment as no different from any other bar, she says it is the regulars who have been stopping in for decades that she will miss the most.

"The memories have been great. There is a bitter sweetness to the fact that I won't be seeing some of the folks that I'm used to seeing."

The Wilno Tavern is not closing, though. Long-time Barry's Bay restauranteur Wendell Henry has taken over ownership of the historic tavern.

He says his plan is to change absolutely nothing.

"It would be detrimental to this building and this business to try and change anything," Henry tells CTV News Ottawa.

"We're going to add to the menu. But beyond that, Corinne has done such a great job with the staff, with the menu, with the local community."

The Wilno Tavern is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the week this summer.