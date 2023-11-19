Will you be paying more for your Christmas tree in Ottawa this year?
Some Christmas tree farms in the Ottawa-area opened their doors for business this weekend. Industry leaders expect it to be another busy year for the real Christmas tree market, with additional price increases.
At Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm on Sunday, the hunt was on for the perfect tree.
For the Keith’s, it was the first time they traded in their artificial tree for the real deal.
"It’s awesome, especially for the core memories," said Kathy Keith. "She’s 3 years old now, she will hopefully remember this with the pictures and things for a long time."
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
Between 2017 and 2021, the Christmas tree industry grew by $73 million and Ontario alone saw a $5 million increase. A trend that is expected to continue into this year, according to the Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario.
"That is not just because prices have gone up," Shirley Brennan, executive director of the Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario, said. "That is because we know we’re selling more trees. Thanks to the pandemic, that is part of the reason why demand has gone up."
Christmas trees were in demand on Sunday at Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm, as the tree farm opened for the season. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)
Although the province is not seeing a supply shortage like other parts of the country, Brennan said inflation is driving up the cost of things like fuel and fertilizer.
Last year, the country saw an average increase of 10 per cent in the price of Christmas trees and this year, Brennan said prices could jump another five per cent.
"Prices of food and from other farm commodities have gone up because the price of running our farms have gone up and that’s where the price increases are coming from," Brennan said.
On average, an artificial tree will run you anywhere from $25 to thousands, depending on what you are looking for.
At Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm, prices range from $40 to $350 depending on the size.
Co-owner Pam Martin says for the most part, prices are similar to last year or slightly higher.
"We have definitely seen some price increases in some of our input supplies, we’ve done our best to minimize any type of cost increases in our trees," Martin said. "There might be slight price increases but there shouldn’t be any type of crazy sticker shock when they come to visit the farm."
Chris Carkner and his family like to go big, and they took home a 12-foot-tall Christmas tree.
“Last year, it might have been $250 and it was $325 this year," Carkner said. "It hiked last year as well we noticed and we know more people are doing more real trees we noticed."
Price aside, for those families like the Keith’s, searching for the perfect tree may be more about the experience and less about the price tag.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former U.S. first lady, dead at 96
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
Israel says 55-metre fortified tunnel found under Gaza's Shifa hospital
Israel published video on Sunday of what it described as a tunnel dug by Palestinian militants under the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, a focus of its search-and-destroy missions against Hamas in a war now in its seventh week.
Canada criminalized 'condoning, denying or downplaying' the Holocaust: is it working?
Canadian Jewish organizations are calling on the Liberal government to remove what they see as barriers to enforcing a relatively new Criminal Code provision against Holocaust denialism amid a rise in antisemitism.
Yemen's Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in the Red Sea and take 25 crew members hostage
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in a crucial Red Sea shipping route on Sunday, officials said, taking over two dozen crew members hostage and raising fears that regional tensions heightened over the Israel-Hamas war were playing out on a new maritime front.
Blair on Trudeau's 'maximum restraint' comments: PM 'concerned about innocent lives on both sides'
Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging the Israeli government to exercise 'maximum restraint' in the war in Gaza, Canada's defence minister says it's wrong to believe that those comments suggest Israel is acting otherwise.
DeSantis won't condemn Musk for endorsing antisemitic post, says 'I did not see the comment'
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is refusing to condemn Elon Musk 's post endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, maintaining Sunday that he wasn't familiar with the post despite it prompting major companies to pull advertising from the billionaire's X social media platform.
In death, one cancer patient helps to erase millions in medical debt
A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help.
31 'very sick' babies evacuated from Gaza's largest hospital, where trauma patients remain
Health officials said Sunday that 31 'very sick' premature babies were safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and will later go to Egypt, as scores of critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
Atlantic
-
Rallies for Ukraine, Gaza wars held outside Halifax International Security Forum
The final day of the Halifax International Security saw discussions on war and climate change from speakers and rallies about the Ukraine and Israel-Gaza wars outside the Westin hotel where the conference was held.
-
Woman says man pointed gun at husband during Shediac River, N.B., carjacking
New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.
-
N.B. senior loses everything in house fire: ‘I can’t live out of a motel’
A 75-year-old New Brunswick man lost his home in a fire.
Toronto
-
Health care and Doug Ford dominate final Ontario Liberal leadership debate
Health care and taking down Premier Doug Ford were the issues dominating the final Ontario Liberal Party leadership debate.
-
Strike averted at 17 No Frills stores in Ontario
A tentative deal has been reached between No Frills and Unifor.
-
Suspect charged in downtown Toronto assault that seriously injured one person
A 26-year-old man is facing charges following an assault in downtown Toronto last month that left one person seriously injured.
Montreal
-
Quebec will see three public sector strikes this week
It's shaping up to be a tumultuous week in Quebec's public services sector, with three strikes occurring at different times but all overlapping on Thursday.
-
Parents scrambling to make plans for likely Quebec teachers strike
With teachers in Quebec likely walking off the job this week, parents are looking for ways to keep their children busy during the strike.
-
Public sector strike: Quebec government calls on unions to submit counter-offer
Quebec's treasury board president is imploring unionized workers to table a counter-offer to the government's last contract proposal ahead of this week's planned, provincewide public sector strikes.
Northern Ontario
-
Jagmeet Singh blasts Trudeau, Poilievre at B.C. convention
Federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took political swings at both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre today at a convention for British Columbia Premier David Eby's governing NDP.
-
Need to tackle root causes of homelessness, message at national conference
Sudbury city councillor Deb McIntosh recently returned from a national conference in Halifax on tackling the growing issue across the country of people having no place to call home.
-
Timmins councillors want to clean up the city
At the base of a brand new restaurant in Timmins is a section of land covered in litter.
London
-
'I don’t want to sleep outside': St. Thomas unveils winter preparations for the homeless
Those living on the streets of St. Thomas, Ont. will soon need a winter plan.
-
Owen Sound restaurant reopens following fatal assault of its owner
The Curry House opened its doors Sunday, three months after the death of its owner Sharif Rahman, who was assaulted right outside his restaurant.
-
Flames shoot from London, Ont. high-rise window
In a video shared with CTV News, heavy flames and smoke could be seen billowing from an 8th-floor apartment at Jalna Blvd. and Ernest Ave.
Winnipeg
-
Blue Bombers fans gear up for the Grey Cup
Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers geared up for another Grey Cup Sunday, as the team faced off against the Montreal Alouettes in Hamilton, Ont.
-
'You must believe in our recovery': Mayor of Winnipeg's sister city celebrates 50 year friendship
The mayor of Winnipeg's sister city is in town to reaffirm the relationship on its 50th anniversary, bringing a message of hope during difficult times for the Ukrainian community.
-
Police called to West End for suspicious package
Winnipeg police were called to the West End part of the city for reports of a suspicious package Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener dog starring in new charity pet calendar
Meet Ellie! The Kitchener pup will soon be appearing in pet calendars across the country.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally held in Uptown Waterloo
A rally was held in Uptown Waterloo Sunday as a show of support for the Palestinian people.
-
Tillsonburg swimmer wins two bronze medals at Parapan American Games
A swimmer from Tillsonburg, and former Laurier graduate, has won two bronze medals at the 2023 Parapan American Games in Chile.
Calgary
-
Crowd remains peaceful amidst Israel/Gaza demonstrations
Calgary Police said there were no significant incidents Sunda, despite the presence of both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli crowds on opposite sides of McLeod Trail at City Hall.
-
Potential property tax increase being deliberated this week by city council
City councillors are getting set for a budget deliberation with possible residential tax increases on the horizon for Calgary homeowners.
-
Bragg Creek issues warning after trio of cougar sightings
A Bragg Creek community group issued a warning on its Facebook page Sunday after a number of cougar sightings and encounters over the past week.
Saskatoon
-
Massive potash mine being built in Saskatchewan breaks new ground for women
More than 14,000 kilometres away from its Melbourne, Australia headquarters, BHP said it had achieved its "gender balance" target for its local workforce in Saskatchewan.
-
Wastewater data shows this Sask. city has the highest traces of meth and cocaine in Canada
A new report from Statistics Canada says Prince Albert had the most methamphetamine and cocaine in its wastewater per capita in Canada.
-
Saskatoon kicks off holiday season with unseasonably warm Santa Claus Parade
The streets of Saskatoon came alive with holiday cheer on Sunday as the 32nd annual Santa Claus Parade made its way through the city to Midtown mall.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested after Sunday morning shelter in place order in Fort Saskatchewan
The man who prompted an emergency alert in Fort Saskatchewan Sunday has been arrested.
-
Canuck-themed musical promises 'more hits, more fun' in return to Mayfield Dinner Theatre
The Mayfield Dinner Theatre has rebooted a popular – and patriotic – production.
-
U of A fires Sexual Assault Centre director for signing letter questioning claims of sexual violence against Israelis
The University of Alberta has fired the director of its Sexual Assault Centre over a pro-Palestinian open letter, which calls into question reports of sexual violence against Israeli citizens.
Vancouver
-
Unmoored barge has near miss with Vancouver beach
Almost two years to the day since a barge ran aground near Vancouver’s Sunset Beach—where it would remain for another year—there was a close call in the same location.
-
Freight train derails in Delta, B.C.
Two locomotives and five train cars derailed in Delta in the early hours of Sunday morning, a railway company confirmed.
-
Indigenous man's death in northern B.C. ruled a homicide
The suspicious death of an Indigenous man in northern B.C. last week is now the subject of a homicide investigation, according to authorities.
Regina
-
Collision leads to life-threatening injuries for pedestrian: Regina police investigating
A man is battling serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Regina over the weekend.
-
Regina city administration says it saved over $14.4 million in 2024 budget proposal
Regina city administration says they saved over $14.4 million in their budget proposal through eliminating costs and adding revenue.
-
No injuries reported in Al Richie house fire
An early morning fire in Regina's Al Richie neighbourhood led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.